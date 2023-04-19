Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Decreased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. 16,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,667. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.