Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 260,609 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 498,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,544. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

