Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

