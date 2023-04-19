SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 44,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SCWX. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 60,930 shares of company stock worth $487,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

