SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.66. 234,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 424,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

