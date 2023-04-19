Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.62

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 79601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

