SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.14% of SentinelOne worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,248. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

