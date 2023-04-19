Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

