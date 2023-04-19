Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 825,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,361,992 shares.The stock last traded at $66.25 and had previously closed at $68.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 223.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

