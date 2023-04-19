Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rises By 36.2%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Affimed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Affimed by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 541,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Trading Down 1.6 %

Affimed Company Profile

AFMD opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.