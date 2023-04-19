Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Expands By 29.9%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.0 days.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.
