Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Expands By 29.9%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ag Growth International Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGGZF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

