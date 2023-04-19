Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Rises By 49.7%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,610,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 3,860,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

