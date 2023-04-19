Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Increases By 39.6%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Annovis Bio Stock Down 9.3 %
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annovis Bio (ANVS)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.