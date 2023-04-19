Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Increases By 39.6%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 9.3 %

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

