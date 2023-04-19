Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Rises By 24.0%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,167,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 941,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.6 days.
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $41.10.
Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.
