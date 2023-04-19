Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Increases By 69.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 253,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

