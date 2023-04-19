Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Grows By 32.5%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 906,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 278,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,863. AXT has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

