Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 29.7%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 224,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

