Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Rises By 14.7%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,991. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,930 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

