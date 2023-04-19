Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Declines By 10.1%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CLXT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.58.

Calyxt shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 25th.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

