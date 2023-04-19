Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Declines By 28.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,780,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 72,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

CNQ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 1,799,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

