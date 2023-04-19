Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 15.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 163,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 441,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

