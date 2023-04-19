Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Declines By 10.0%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.05 million. Analysts predict that Cimpress will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

