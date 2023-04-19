Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Grows By 68.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Comerica has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

