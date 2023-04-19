Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Drops By 18.8%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 683,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. TheStreet downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,553. The company has a market capitalization of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.