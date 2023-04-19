Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Decreases By 27.9%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

