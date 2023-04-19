Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Drops By 9.7%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 712,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.3 %

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 94.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.94%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

