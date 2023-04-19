Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 21.5%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,908.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $29.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

