Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Drops By 40.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
