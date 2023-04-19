Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Drops By 40.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.