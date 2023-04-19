Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Rises By 68.3%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 481,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,188. The company has a quick ratio of 41.89, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -125.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.