Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 10.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 206.82% and a negative return on equity of 80.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

