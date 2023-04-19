Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Drops By 24.8%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,497 shares of company stock worth $155,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

