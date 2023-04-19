Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Decreases By 10.4%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.63. 610,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.34. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
See Also
