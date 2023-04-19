Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Decreases By 19.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $93,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 470,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,717. Funko has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that Funko will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

