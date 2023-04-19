Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Drops By 14.6%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GRRMF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRRMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.