Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 43.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenlane Stock Performance

GNLN remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Tuesday. 142,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

