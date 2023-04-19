Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Declines By 10.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.54.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
