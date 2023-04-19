Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Declines By 10.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

