Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Grows By 14.3%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

