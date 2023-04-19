Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Expands By 68.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.9 days.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.74%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

