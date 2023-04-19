Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Decreases By 27.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

