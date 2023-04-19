Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 23.6%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Japan Post Stock Performance

JPHLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.96.

Japan Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.