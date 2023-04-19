Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Drops By 13.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 19,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Matterport Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,651,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 248,870 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

