Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Grows By 32.1%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

