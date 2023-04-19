Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Decreases By 26.3%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 892,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

