Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Decreases By 26.3%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 892,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.