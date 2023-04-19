Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 27.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MORF. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 4,483.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 465,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 66,352 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

