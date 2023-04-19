Short Interest in NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Declines By 28.0%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. NKT A/S has a fifty-two week low of 49.39 and a fifty-two week high of 49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 45.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NKT A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

