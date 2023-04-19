Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Drops By 18.4%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Nyxoah by 7.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,004.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Articles

