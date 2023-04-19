Short Interest in Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 32.7%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,897.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 322 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $25.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

