Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Drops By 17.3%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFCF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.