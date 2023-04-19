Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expands By 24.3%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.