Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Grows By 21.9%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get XOS alerts:

Insider Transactions at XOS

In other XOS news, COO Giordano Sordoni bought 44,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $44,187.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,843,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,736.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Giordano Sordoni acquired 44,634 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,843,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,604,736.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $217,701 in the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XOS

XOS Trading Down 7.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XOS by 568.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.